Wicked Kitchen 12 Italian Inspired Amazeballs 336g

Wicked Kitchen 12 Italian Inspired Amazeballs 336g

£3.30

£9.82/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

3 balls
Energy
634kJ
152kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
8.4g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.5g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.8g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.94g

medium

16%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 824kJ

Seasoned soya protein, formed into balls.
Grabbing Veg by the Bulbs!Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife-sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet.
Wicked Kitchen is a registered trademark owned by Wicked Foods, Inc.
Soya ProteinItalian inspired and packed with soya protein, veggies, beans and basilPerfect with pasta or in a sub rollPrepare for Veg Unleashed!Suitable for Vegans
Pack size: 336G

Ingredients

Reconstituted Soya Protein (41%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Shea Fat, Rice Flour, Butter Beans, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Green Pepper, Maize Flour, Parsley, Tomato Paste, Coconut Oil, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Colours (Plain Caramel, Beetroot Red), Yeast Extract, Salt, Pea Fibre, White Onion, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Smoked Rice Flour, Black Pepper, Maize Starch, Basil, Modified Potato Starch, Oregano Leaves, Sugar, Oat Fibre, Paprika, Modified Maize Starch, Dextrose, Calcium Salts of Citric Acid, Flavouring, Cayenne Pepper, Chilli Powder, Sunflower Oil, Fennel

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Net Contents

336g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

