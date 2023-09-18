Wicked Kitchen 12 Italian Inspired Amazeballs 336g

Seasoned soya protein, formed into balls.

Grabbing Veg by the Bulbs! Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife-sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet.

Wicked Kitchen is a registered trademark owned by Wicked Foods, Inc.

Soya Protein Italian inspired and packed with soya protein, veggies, beans and basil Perfect with pasta or in a sub roll Prepare for Veg Unleashed! Suitable for Vegans

Pack size: 336G

Ingredients

Reconstituted Soya Protein (41%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Shea Fat, Rice Flour, Butter Beans, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper, Green Pepper, Maize Flour, Parsley, Tomato Paste, Coconut Oil, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Colours (Plain Caramel, Beetroot Red), Yeast Extract, Salt, Pea Fibre, White Onion, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Smoked Rice Flour, Black Pepper, Maize Starch, Basil, Modified Potato Starch, Oregano Leaves, Sugar, Oat Fibre, Paprika, Modified Maize Starch, Dextrose, Calcium Salts of Citric Acid, Flavouring, Cayenne Pepper, Chilli Powder, Sunflower Oil, Fennel

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Net Contents

336g ℮