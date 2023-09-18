We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 9 Halloween Fairy Cakes

Tesco 9 Halloween Fairy Cakes

£2.50

£0.28/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One white skeleton face cupcake
Energy
375kJ
89kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
2.9g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.5g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.9g

high

13%of the reference intake
Salt
0.02g

low

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1706kJ / 405kcal

3 Chocolate mini sponge cakes topped with vanilla flavour icing and decorated with a skeleton face sugar decoration. 6 Chocolate mini sponge cakes topped with green coloured vanilla flavour icing and decorated with sugar sprinkle decorations.
Chocolate Fairy cakes topped with vanilla icing and Halloween sugar decorationsHAND DECORATED Rich chocolate sponge topped with colourful icing and sugar decoration

Allergy Information

May contain soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vanilla Flavour Icing (50%) [Sugar, Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Whey Powder (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Palm Oil, Trehalose, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Hydroxide), Maize Starch, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

May contain soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

defrost for 12 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne white skeleton face cupcake (22g)
Energy1706kJ / 405kcal375kJ / 89kcal
Fat13.0g2.9g
Saturates2.4g0.5g
Carbohydrate69.3g15.2g
Sugars54.3g11.9g
Fibre0.6g0.1g
Protein2.5g0.6g
Salt0.10g0.02g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

