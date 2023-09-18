Tesco 9 Halloween Fairy Cakes
£2.50
£0.28/each
Allergy Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Vanilla Flavour Icing (50%) [Sugar, Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Whey Powder (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Palm Oil, Trehalose, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Hydroxide), Maize Starch, Flavouring.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One white skeleton face cupcake (22g)
|Energy
|1706kJ / 405kcal
|375kJ / 89kcal
|Fat
|13.0g
|2.9g
|Saturates
|2.4g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|69.3g
|15.2g
|Sugars
|54.3g
|11.9g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.1g
|Protein
|2.5g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.10g
|0.02g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Green Coloured Vanilla Flavour Icing (50%) [Sugar, Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Fruit and Plant Concentrates (Safflower, Spirulina, Lemon, Apple), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Glycerol), Whey Powder (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Maize Starch, Rice Flour, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Hydroxide), Invert Sugar Syrup, Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Acacia Gum), Fruit and Plant Concentrates (Safflower, Spirulina, Lemon, Apple), Palm Kernel Oil, Colours (Beetroot Red, Anthocyanins), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Flavouring, Coconut Oil, Glazing Agent (White and Yellow Beeswax).
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One green sprinkles cupcake (22g)
|Energy
|1704kJ / 405kcal
|375kJ / 89kcal
|Fat
|13.6g
|3.0g
|Saturates
|2.4g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|67.7g
|14.9g
|Sugars
|51.6g
|11.4g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.2g
|Protein
|2.6g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.10g
|0.02g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Return to
