We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Tesco Finest Pork, Honey & Leek Stuffing Wreath 693g (Serves 10)

Tesco Finest Pork, Honey & Leek Stuffing Wreath 693g (Serves 10)

No ratings yet
Write a review

£12.00

£17.32/kg

Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 20/12 – 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45. This product has 4+ days shelf life, to ensure it lasts until Christmas Day please book a slot of 21/12 or later

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/10 of a pack
Energy
780kJ
188kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
13.5g

high

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.9g

high

25%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.5g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.95g

high

16%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1238kJ / 298kcal

Pork, roasted leek and honey seasoned sausage meat stuffing wrapped in apple wood smoked bacon, topped with candied orange slice and bay leaf, with a pot of cranberry and pomegranate glaze.
Succulent sausage stuffing in the shape of a festive Christmas wreath, made with prime cuts of British pork, blended with honey and roasted leeks. Perfectly seasoned with herbs and spices, the stuffing is wrapped in apple wood smoked streaky bacon and served with a sweet and sticky cranberry and pomegranate glaze. Serves 10.Savoury & Spiced with a mouthwatering cranberry and pomegranate glaze This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.
Pack size: 693G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (35%), Apple Wood Smoked Bacon (30%) [Pork Belly, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Roasted Leeks (6%) [Leek, Butteroil (Milk), Salt, Black Pepper], Water, Sugar, Date, Cranberry, Rice Flour, Honey, Dried Onion, Potato Starch, Gram Flour, Orange, Parsley, Concentrated Cranberry Juice, Concentrated Pomegranate Juice, Ginger, Demerara Sugar, Apple Wood Smoked Rice Flour, Pea Fibre, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Salt, Sage, Cornflour, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Bay Leaf, Cider Vinegar, Maize Starch, Garlic Powder, Coriander, White Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Orange Zest, Mace, Dextrose, Gelling Agent (Pectin).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

693g e

View all Festive Food to Order Sides & Vegetables

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here