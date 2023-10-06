Tesco Finest Pork, Honey & Leek Stuffing Wreath 693g (Serves 10)

Pork, roasted leek and honey seasoned sausage meat stuffing wrapped in apple wood smoked bacon, topped with candied orange slice and bay leaf, with a pot of cranberry and pomegranate glaze.

Succulent sausage stuffing in the shape of a festive Christmas wreath, made with prime cuts of British pork, blended with honey and roasted leeks. Perfectly seasoned with herbs and spices, the stuffing is wrapped in apple wood smoked streaky bacon and served with a sweet and sticky cranberry and pomegranate glaze. Serves 10. Savoury & Spiced with a mouthwatering cranberry and pomegranate glaze This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.

Pack size: 693G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (35%), Apple Wood Smoked Bacon (30%) [Pork Belly, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Roasted Leeks (6%) [Leek, Butteroil (Milk), Salt, Black Pepper], Water, Sugar, Date, Cranberry, Rice Flour, Honey, Dried Onion, Potato Starch, Gram Flour, Orange, Parsley, Concentrated Cranberry Juice, Concentrated Pomegranate Juice, Ginger, Demerara Sugar, Apple Wood Smoked Rice Flour, Pea Fibre, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Salt, Sage, Cornflour, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Bay Leaf, Cider Vinegar, Maize Starch, Garlic Powder, Coriander, White Pepper, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Orange Zest, Mace, Dextrose, Gelling Agent (Pectin).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

693g e