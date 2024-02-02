Tesco Finest Belgian Chocolate & Cornish Sea Salted Caramel Tart 310g

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

INGREDIENTS: Cornish Sea Salted Caramel Sauce (27%) [Double Cream ( Milk ), Butter ( Milk ), Water, Sugar, Light Brown Soft Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk , Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Sugar Syrup, Cornflour, Cornish Sea Salt, Salt, Muscovado Sugar, Stabiliser (Pectin), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Dextrose, Milk Sugar], Wheat Flour [ Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Whipping Cream ( Milk ), Butter ( Milk ), Belgian Dark Chocolate (6%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier ( Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Belgian Milk Chocolate (4.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk , Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier ( Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Pasteurised Egg , Palm Kernel Oil, Whey Powder ( Milk ), Whole Milk , Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Skimmed Milk , Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk , Emulsifiers ( Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Salt, Muscovado Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk , Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Milk Sugar, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

All butter pastry with a Cornish sea salted caramel filling and Belgian chocolate topping, finished with chocolatey dusting. RICH & INDULGENT Cornish sea salted caramel filling and Belgian chocolate filled all butter pastry tart.

