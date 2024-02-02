We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Belgian Chocolate & Cornish Sea Salted Caramel Tart 310g

Tesco Finest Belgian Chocolate & Cornish Sea Salted Caramel Tart 310g

£5.00

£1.61/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/6 of a tart
Energy
1014kJ
243kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
14.5g

high

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.8g

high

44%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.4g

high

15%of the reference intake
Salt
0.19g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1950kJ / 467kcal

All butter pastry with a Cornish sea salted caramel filling and Belgian chocolate topping, finished with chocolatey dusting.RICH & INDULGENT Cornish sea salted caramel filling and Belgian chocolate filled all butter pastry tart.
Pack size: 310G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cornish Sea Salted Caramel Sauce (27%) [Double Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Water, Sugar, Light Brown Soft Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Sugar Syrup, Cornflour, Cornish Sea Salt, Salt, Muscovado Sugar, Stabiliser (Pectin), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Dextrose, Milk Sugar], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Whipping Cream (Milk), Butter (Milk), Belgian Dark Chocolate (6%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Belgian Milk Chocolate (4.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Pasteurised Egg, Palm Kernel Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Whole Milk, Glucose Syrup, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Skimmed Milk, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring, Salt, Muscovado Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Gelling Agent (Amidated Pectin), Milk Sugar, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

310g e

Preparation and Usage

Snip foil tray to serve. Cut tart with a sharp knife. 

