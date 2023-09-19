We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Slow Cooked Chinese BBQ Spare Ribs 400g

No ratings yet
£4.00

£10.00/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1040kJ
249kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
15.7g

medium

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.5g

high

28%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.3g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.63g

medium

11%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1118kJ / 268kcal

Slow cooked pork ribs, with added water marinated in a blend of spices with a sachet of Chinese style spicy barbecue glaze.
SLOW COOKED Fragrant & Sticky Expertly slow cooked for hours for tenderness and flavour
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Ribs (78%), Chinese Style Barbecue Glaze [Water, Sugar, Rice Wine, Molasses, Soya Bean, Plum Concentrate, Garlic Purée, Rice Vinegar (Sulphites), Dextrose, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Corn Starch, Rice, Rapeseed Oil, Spices, Liquorice Powder, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Alcohol, Colours (Paprika Extract, Riboflavin)], Water, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Dried Glucose Syrup, Salt, Corn Starch, Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Beetroot Juice Powder, Spices, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Diacetate, Trisodium Citrate), Yeast Extract, Colours (Paprika Extract, Plain Caramel), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Onion Powder.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using British and EU pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

