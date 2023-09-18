Costa Coffee Gingerbread Latte 6 x 17g

Instant Coffee Beverage. A better future for people and nature. www.ra.org

Imaginatively crafted coffees are yours to experience at home with Barista Creations. Introducing a limited edition treat, our wonderfully warming Gingerbread Latte. Our Premium Instant Coffee with finely ground roasted beans is paired with spicy notes of ginger for the perfect festive pick me up. All the taste Subtle nutty notes from freshly ground coffee beans. All the feels An Indulgent and silky smooth latte, with a festive gingerbread flavour and topped with a fine foam. This is coffee at home, for people that love coffee. Made a little better.

More frothy coffees. More Mmm. There's a Barista Creations range of Costa Coffee shop inspired favourites for you to enjoy. From the classic millionaires mocha to the indulgent salted caramel latte, why not try something new? Salted Caramel Latte Millionaires Mocha

Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 102G

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder (22%), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Coffee* (7%) (Instant Coffee, Roasted and Ground Coffee), Whole Milk Powder (5%), Ground Ginger (0.5%), Ground Cinnamon (0.3%), Salt, Stabilisers (Potassium Phosphates, Sodium Citrates), *Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

May also contain Soya and Cereals containing Gluten. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 servings

Net Contents

6 x 17g ℮

Preparation and Usage