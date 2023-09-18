We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Costa Coffee Gingerbread Latte 6 x 17g

Costa Coffee Gingerbread Latte 6 x 17g

£2.40

£2.35/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each 17g serving contains:
Energy
327kJ
78kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
2.6g

-

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.2g

-

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.5g

-

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.14g

-

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per: 100g

Instant Coffee Beverage.A better future for people and nature. www.ra.org
Imaginatively crafted coffees are yours to experience at home with Barista Creations.Introducing a limited edition treat, our wonderfully warming Gingerbread Latte. Our Premium Instant Coffee with finely ground roasted beans is paired with spicy notes of ginger for the perfect festive pick me up.All the taste Subtle nutty notes from freshly ground coffee beans.All the feelsAn Indulgent and silky smooth latte, with a festive gingerbread flavour and topped with a fine foam. This is coffee at home, for people that love coffee.Made a little better.
More frothy coffees. More Mmm.There's a Barista Creations range of Costa Coffee shop inspired favourites for you to enjoy. From the classic millionaires mocha to the indulgent salted caramel latte, why not try something new?Salted Caramel LatteMillionaires Mocha
Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, CoffeeUnder Licence from Costa Coffee Limited. Costa® is the Registered Trademark of Costa Coffee Limited.
Suitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 102G

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder (22%), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Coffee* (7%) (Instant Coffee, Roasted and Ground Coffee), Whole Milk Powder (5%), Ground Ginger (0.5%), Ground Cinnamon (0.3%), Salt, Stabilisers (Potassium Phosphates, Sodium Citrates), *Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

May also contain Soya and Cereals containing Gluten. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 servings

Net Contents

6 x 17g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Perfect pour1 Open the sachet and pour into a mug of your choice.2 Pour in 200ml of hot, near-boiling water and stir.3 Leave for 20-30 seconds and stir again.4 Sit back, relax and enjoy.

