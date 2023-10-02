We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Merchant Gourmet Smoky Mexican-Style Vegetables & Quinoa 400g
Merchant Gourmet Smoky Mexican-Style Vegetables & Quinoa 400g

Merchant Gourmet Smoky Mexican-Style Vegetables & Quinoa 400g

£3.00

£7.50/kg

Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 1/2 pack (pan-fried):
Energy
677kJ
161kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
2g

low

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.5g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
2g

high

33%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (pan-fried) per 100g

Frozen cooked brown rice, mixed vegetables and cooked quinoa coated in a garlic, cumin and chilli sauce.Find more recipe inspiration at merchant-gourmet.comEat More Plants
Spicy, smoky and packed with vibrant veg. We've combined peppers, kidney beans, sweetcorn, mixed quinoa and brown rice with tomato, smoked paprika and cumin to create this flavourful mix.
We've spent over 25 years sourcing the best-tasting ingredients from around the globe. Today, we continue to inspire people to eat more plants by making delicious, nutritious food that's simple to prepare.
1 of Your 5-a-DayChilli rating - 1Enjoy on its own or with your favourite protein161 calories per servingSource of proteinHigh in fibreLow in fatVegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
Pack size: 400G
Source of proteinHigh in fibreLow in fat

Ingredients

Cooked Brown Rice (16%) (Water, Brown Rice), Mexican Style Sauce (15%) (Water, Paprika, Onion, Garlic (1.0%), Cumin (0.2%), Chilli (0.1%), Black Pepper, Oregano, Coriander, Parsley, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Flaxseed), Green Pepper (9%), Red Kidney Beans (9%), Tomatoes (9%), Cooked White Quinoa (8%) (Water, White Quinoa), Cooked Red Quinoa (8%) (Water, Red Quinoa), Red Pepper (6%), Yellow Pepper (6%), Sweetcorn (6%), Red Onion (6%), Salt, Potato Starch, Red Chilli (0.5%), Smoked Paprika

Number of uses

Serves 2 (200g per serving)

Net Contents

400g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Enjoy with your favourite protein or eat on its own for a delicious, light lunch.

