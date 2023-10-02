Merchant Gourmet Smoky Mexican-Style Vegetables & Quinoa 400g

Frozen cooked brown rice, mixed vegetables and cooked quinoa coated in a garlic, cumin and chilli sauce. Find more recipe inspiration at merchant-gourmet.com Eat More Plants

Spicy, smoky and packed with vibrant veg. We've combined peppers, kidney beans, sweetcorn, mixed quinoa and brown rice with tomato, smoked paprika and cumin to create this flavourful mix.

We've spent over 25 years sourcing the best-tasting ingredients from around the globe. Today, we continue to inspire people to eat more plants by making delicious, nutritious food that's simple to prepare.

1 of Your 5-a-Day Chilli rating - 1 Enjoy on its own or with your favourite protein 161 calories per serving Source of protein High in fibre Low in fat Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan

Cooked Brown Rice (16%) (Water, Brown Rice), Mexican Style Sauce (15%) (Water, Paprika, Onion, Garlic (1.0%), Cumin (0.2%), Chilli (0.1%), Black Pepper, Oregano, Coriander, Parsley, Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Flaxseed), Green Pepper (9%), Red Kidney Beans (9%), Tomatoes (9%), Cooked White Quinoa (8%) (Water, White Quinoa), Cooked Red Quinoa (8%) (Water, Red Quinoa), Red Pepper (6%), Yellow Pepper (6%), Sweetcorn (6%), Red Onion (6%), Salt, Potato Starch, Red Chilli (0.5%), Smoked Paprika

Serves 2 (200g per serving)

400g ℮

