NIVEA Hydro Care Lip Balm SPF15, 4.8g

NIVEA Hydro Care Caring Lip Balm comes with an improved formula made with natural origin ingredients and of course free of mineral oils. The hydrating formula with Shea Butter and natural oils enriched with vitamins has a pleasantly smooth texture that instantly melts into your lips and keeps them moisturised for 24 hours. The lip balm with SPF 15 protects your lips against the harmful effects of the sun. Enjoy a pleasantly fresh feeling and soft, kissable lips! Simply apply the lip balm to your lips regularly and reapply when needed. The skin compatibility of this lip care has been dermatologically approved:

Keeps your lips moisturised for 24 hours SPF 15 to protect your lips against the harmful effects of the sun Smooth texture that instantly melts into your lips Supports the lips' protective barrier Hydrating formula with natural oils and ethically sourced Shea Butter

Pack size: 4.8G

Ingredients

Octyldodecanol, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil (Castor Oil), Cera Alba (Beeswax), Helianthus Annuus Seed Cera (Sunflower Wax), Butyrospermum Parkii Butter (Shea Butter), Polyglyceryl-3 Diisosterate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Aqua, Glycerin, Tocopherol (Vitamin E), Ascorbyl Palmitate (Vitamin C Derivate), Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil (Sunflower Oil), Linalool, Citronellol, Citral, Aroma

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

5g ℮