Tesco 2 Milk & Cereal Inspired Cupcakes

£2.15

£1.08/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One cupcake
Energy
271kcal
1137kJ
14%of the reference intake
Sugars
27.0g

high

30%of the reference intake
Fat
13.7g

high

20%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.9g

high

20%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1926kJ / 460kcal

Vanilla flavour sponge with a white chocolate flavoured centre topped with milk flavoured frosting, biscuit balls, sugar sprinkles and a white chocolate drizzle.
2 Vanilla flavour sponges with a white chocolate flavoured filling, topped with milky vanilla flavoured frosting and decorated with sugar sprinkles and shortcake biscuit balls.White chocolate flavoured sauce centre

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vanilla Flavour Frosting (40%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Skimmed Milk, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Modified Maize Starch, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Shea Fat, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Lecithins), Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Sunflower Oil, Potato Starch, Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Hydroxide), Tapioca Starch, Rice Flour, Salt, Maize Starch, Fruit, Vegetable and Plant Concentrates [Spirulina, Safflower, Lemon, Radish, Blackcurrant, Apple], Thickener (Xanthan Gum).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

