Tesco 2 Milk & Cereal Inspired Cupcakes

defrost for 12 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.

INGREDIENTS: Vanilla Flavour Frosting (40%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Skimmed Milk , Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)], Wheat Flour [ Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg , Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Whey Powder ( Milk ), Humectant (Glycerol), Modified Maize Starch, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk , Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Shea Fat, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Lecithins), Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Sunflower Oil, Potato Starch, Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Hydroxide), Tapioca Starch, Rice Flour, Salt, Maize Starch, Fruit, Vegetable and Plant Concentrates [Spirulina, Safflower, Lemon, Radish, Blackcurrant, Apple], Thickener (Xanthan Gum).

2 Vanilla flavour sponges with a white chocolate flavoured filling, topped with milky vanilla flavoured frosting and decorated with sugar sprinkles and shortcake biscuit balls.

2 Vanilla flavour sponges with a white chocolate flavoured filling, topped with milky vanilla flavoured frosting and decorated with sugar sprinkles and shortcake biscuit balls. White chocolate flavoured sauce centre

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024