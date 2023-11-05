Dettol All In One Disinfectant Spray Crisp Linen 300ml

Irritant Flammable

Not Suitable For: Not suitable for polished wood, painted surfaces, leather or acrylic plastics. Do not use on brass and copper. Do not allow prolonged contact with aluminium. NOT FOR PERSONAL USE. Applicable Warnings as dictated by the EU Aerosol Directive: CAUTION: Use only as directed. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating & inhaling can be harmful or fatal. Pressurised container: protect from sunlight and do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Extremes of temperature can occur in motor cars, near ovens, and fireplaces. Do not pierce or burn even after use. Do not spray on a naked flame or any incandescent material. Keep away from sources of ignition - No smoking. Do not spray near an electrical fire, heat sources or electrical equipment in use. Additional safety warning: Do not ingest. Keep pets and exotic animals away during use. Wait until dry to bring pet back. Cover fish tanks or remove portable enclosures from the area during product application. DANGER Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Causes serious eye irritation. Keep out of reach of children. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. Pressurized container: Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses, if present and easy to do. Continue rinsing. If eye irritation persists: Get medical advice/attention. Protect from sunlight and do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F. Dispose of contents/container in accordance with local regulations. Use biocides safely and sustainably. It is illegal to use this product for uses or in a manner other than prescribed on this label. Poisons Information: For information or to report a poisoning incident contact The National Poisons Information Centre (ROI: 01 8092166). SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY