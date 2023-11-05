We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dettol All In One Disinfectant Spray Crisp Linen 300ml

Dettol All In One Disinfectant Spray Crisp Linen 300ml

Dettol AIO D/fectant Spray Crsp Linen 300ml www.cleanright.eu
Kills cold & flu viruses†Kills 99.9% of bacteria & viruses†Dettol all in one disinfectant spray kills the following bacteria, viruses & fungi: bacteria & fungi - e. Coli, salmonella, listeria, staph. Aureus, campylobacter, streptococcus, athlete's foot fungus, MRSA. †viruses - influenza type a h1n1, rhinovirus (the leading cause of the common cold), rotavirus (the leading cause of the infectious diarrhoea in children), respiratory syncytial virus (RVS-the leading cause of lower respiratory infection in children), poliovirus type 1, adenovirus type 2, herpes simplex virus types 1 & 2, hepatitis a virus, and sars-cov-2 (COVID-19).Antibacterial Action - Ethanol, Quaternary Ammonium CompoundsFreshness - FragranceHelpers - Water, Monoethanolamine, Ammonium Hydroxide, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Propellant
Freshness fragrance
© A.I.S.E.Dettol and the Dettol logo are trade marks of the Reckitt group of companies.
Free From BleachHard Surfaces & Upholstery
Pack size: 300ML

Ingredients

Per 100g contains 58g Ethanol, 0.1g Quaternary Ammonium Compounds, Benzyl-C12-18-Alkyldimethyl, Salts with 1, 2-Benzisothiazol-3 (2H)-one 1, 1-Dioxide (1:1) (ADBAS), Contains Disinfectant, Perfume

Net Contents

300ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Use for: door handles, rubbish bins, toilets areas, kitchen sink, sofas, car seats, mattressesHow to use:Shake can well. Hold can 15-20 cm from pre-cleaned surface and spray surface until covered with mist. Do not saturate fabric when using on soft surfaces. Allow to air dry. No need to wipe. Surfaces may vary in quality. Always test for suitability on a small inconspicuous area prior to use.

