Tesco Sweet Chilli Chicken Escalopes 316G

Tesco Sweet Chilli Chicken Escalopes 316G

£4.00

£12.66/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack (119g**)
Energy
824kJ
195kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
3.9g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.8g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.2g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.60g

medium

10%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 692kJ / 164kcal

Chicken breast steaks coated in a sweet chilli marinade with a sweet chilli sauce sachet.
PAN FRY Sweet & Sticky with a sweet chilli sauce
Pack size: 316G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (75%), Chilli Sauce (18%) [Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Tomato Purée, Bell Pepper, Garlic, Cornflour, Salt, Jalapeño Chilli Purée, Garlic Purée], Sugar, Maize Starch, Maltodextrin, Fructose, Bell Pepper, Dried Onion, Spices, Dried Garlic, Salt, Onion Powder, Flavouring, Garlic Powder, Herbs, Citric Acid, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Colour (Paprika Extract), Yeast Extract, Oregano, Rapeseed Oil, Black Pepper Extract, Capsicum Extract, Lime Oil, Garlic Extract.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

316g e

