Ember Wild Venison slices 37g

Made in the UK using venison from the UK

Our venison slices are made from wild British deer, helping us to protect British woodland wildlife. The result? Snacks that taste incredible. There's even a bit of quinoa in there to replace bad fats. This is meat, the way it's meant to be.

Here's a question: when did we stop caring where our meat was actually coming from? We put restoring biodiversity on farms first - with no nutrients destroyed, no cooped-up animals and no unnecessary carbon emissions.

56% less fat* blended with quinoa *56% less fat than the average salami product

