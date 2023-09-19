Tesco Beef Steaks with Peppercorn Sauce 320g

Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..Caution: Contains alcohol..

Instructions: Pan fry: 3-5 mins Lightly oil the steaks. Heat a dry frying pan over a high heat until hot. Place the steaks in the pan and cook for 1 minute each side. For a rare steak remove from the pan. Reduce to a medium heat and cook for the following times: Medium: 15 seconds each side. Well done: 30 seconds each side. Remove from the pan and rest on a warm plate for 2 minutes before serving. Add the contents of the sauce sachet to the pan. Heat for 1-2 minutes to warm through then pour, with cooking juices, over the steaks and serve immediately.

Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Place sauce sachet to one side for later use. Allow steaks to rest at room temperature for 10 minutes before cooking.

Made using British or Irish beef. For specific origin see front of pack.

