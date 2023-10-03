We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Witch Cleansing Witch Hazel Toner 200ml

Witch Cleansing Witch Hazel Toner 200ml

4.8(5)
Write a review
Low Everyday Price

£3.00

£1.50/100ml

Vegan

Witch Cleansing Witch Hazel Toner 200ml
Natural Witch Hazel infused toner and micellar water cleanses skin gently whilst effectively removing the everyday build-up of oil, dirt and grease.Fragrance free and gentle enough to use every day. Suitable for all skin types.
For blemish prone skinHelps to remove dead skin cells and fights blackheadsMicellar waterGentle and fragrance freeWith witch hazel activeOil freeDermatologically testedVegan suitable
Pack size: 200ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Propylene Glycol, Hamamelis Virginian Leaf Water, Salicylic Acid, Benzyl Alcohol, Polysorbate 20, Alcohol, Sodium Cocoamphoacetate, Niacinamide, Salix Alba Bark Extract, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Citrate

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions for use: Apply to a cotton pad and wipe over bare skin on face and neck, to help prevent spots. Or use as a second cleanse after washing, to refresh, tone and tighten pores. No need to rinse.

View all Face Cleansing

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here