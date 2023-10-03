Witch Cleansing Witch Hazel Toner 200ml

Warning: Do not get into eyes. If product gets into eyes, rinse well with water immediately.

Directions for use: Apply to a cotton pad and wipe over bare skin on face and neck, to help prevent spots. Or use as a second cleanse after washing, to refresh, tone and tighten pores. No need to rinse.

For blemish prone skin Helps to remove dead skin cells and fights blackheads Micellar water Gentle and fragrance free With witch hazel active Oil free Dermatologically tested Vegan suitable

Fragrance free and gentle enough to use every day. Suitable for all skin types.

Natural Witch Hazel infused toner and micellar water cleanses skin gently whilst effectively removing the everyday build-up of oil, dirt and grease. Fragrance free and gentle enough to use every day. Suitable for all skin types.

