TESCO NACHO CHEESE CORN SNACKS 150G

TESCO NACHO CHEESE CORN SNACKS 150G

£1.75

£1.17/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/6 of a pack
Energy
542kJ
130kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
7.2g

high

10%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.5g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.48g

high

8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2169kJ

Cheese flavour cornflour fried snacks.
Our snack experts started as a small, family-owned business in 1956. Over the years they've perfected crisps and other traditional snacks. Today they draw on that heritage to evolve the classics, and create new snacks for you to enjoy.
Cheesy crunchWith Nacho Cheese SeasoningNo artificial flavours or coloursSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

Cornflour, Vegetable Oils [Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil], Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Salt, Buttermilk Powder, Onion Powder, Cheese Powder (Milk), Citric Acid, Flavouring (contains Milk), Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Colour (Paprika Extract), Black Pepper, Chilli Powder

Allergy Information

Also, may contain Soya. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Net Contents

150g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

