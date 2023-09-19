We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Cheese & Bacon Mini Chicken Fillets 300G

Tesco Cheese & Bacon Mini Chicken Fillets 300G

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
772kJ
183kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
5.6g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.6g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.73g

medium

12%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 633kJ / 150kcal

Chicken breast inner fillets topped with beechwood smoked streaky bacon and grated mature cheddar cheese.
OVEN BAKE Cheesy & Savoury Topped with beechwood smoked bacon rashers and grated Cheddar cheese
Pack size: 300G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast Inner Fillet (80%), Beechwood Smoked Streaky Bacon [Pork Belly, Water, Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate)], Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Potato Starch.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British chicken and pork.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

300g e

