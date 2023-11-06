We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Chicken Yakatori Skewers 320g

£4.50

£1.41/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1 kebab
Energy
156kJ
37kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0.4g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.6g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.14g

medium

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 624kJ / 147kcal

Diced, cooked chicken breast kebabs coated in a sweet and spicy marinade with a soy and ginger glaze sachet.
STICKY Tender chicken breast With a tangy soy drizzle
Pack size: 320G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Chicken Breast (78%), Soy and Ginger Sauce (15%) [Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, White Wine, Onion, Molasses, Maize Starch, Soya Bean, Salt, Wheat, Garlic Purée, Ginger, Black Pepper], White Sugar, Brown Sugar, Maize Starch, Dried Onion, Salt, Maltodextrin, Fennel Seed, Onion Powder, Ginger, Honey, Chilli, Dried Garlic, Nigella Seed, Parsley, Black Pepper, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Yeast Extract, Cinnamon, Flavouring, Aniseed.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British chicken.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

320g e

