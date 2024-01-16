We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Cooked Shell-On Black Tiger Prawns 150g

Tesco Finest Cooked Shell-On Black Tiger Prawns 150g

£7.50

£5.00/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack (68g)
Energy
245kJ
58kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.15g

low

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 360kJ / 85kcal

Cooked headless shell-on tiger prawns (Penaeus monodon), defrosted.
Easy Peel Meaty and Sweet Extra large tiger prawns, cooked in their shells for extra flavour and a firm, meaty texture
Pack size: 150G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tiger Prawn (Crustacean) (99%), Salt.

Allergy Information

May contain fish and molluscs.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Packed in the U.K.
Made using prawns farmed in Vietnam.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

150g e

Preparation and Usage

Remove shell before consuming

To de-shell, peel away the shell along the legs of the prawn

