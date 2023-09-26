We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fever=Tree Classic Mojito Mixer 500Ml

Fever=Tree Classic Mojito Mixer 500Ml

Non-alcoholic, carbonated, concentrated, flavoured cocktail mixer.
Perfect Mojito every time.
Crafted using the finest Mexican Limes and Moroccan Mint for a zesty & refreshing Mojito.For the perfect Mojito with only two ingredients simply:1) Fill a highball glass with lots of ice.2) Pour over 50ml of your favourite rum & 125ml of Fever-Tree Mojito Mixer.3) Stir well and garnish with a lime wedge and a mint sprig.Each bottle makes 4 cocktails.You can enjoy this cocktail mixer for up to 10 days once opened. Just make sure to keep refrigerated.
Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water, Fructose (Fruit Sugar), Lime Juice (5%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Mint Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Natural Lime Flavouring, Natural Flavouring, Natural Apple Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Sodium Bicarbonate, Mint Oil

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to Make:1. Fill a highball glass with lots of ice.2. Pour over 50ml of your favourite rum and 125ml of this mixer.3. Stir well and garnish with a lime wedge and a mint sprig.Pour over mixerAdd rumProduct may separate naturally, gently invert before serving.

