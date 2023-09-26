Fever=Tree Classic Mojito Mixer 500Ml

Non-alcoholic, carbonated, concentrated, flavoured cocktail mixer.

Perfect Mojito every time.

Crafted using the finest Mexican Limes and Moroccan Mint for a zesty & refreshing Mojito. For the perfect Mojito with only two ingredients simply: 1) Fill a highball glass with lots of ice. 2) Pour over 50ml of your favourite rum & 125ml of Fever-Tree Mojito Mixer. 3) Stir well and garnish with a lime wedge and a mint sprig. Each bottle makes 4 cocktails. You can enjoy this cocktail mixer for up to 10 days once opened. Just make sure to keep refrigerated.

Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

Carbonated Spring Water, Fructose (Fruit Sugar), Lime Juice (5%), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Mint Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Natural Lime Flavouring, Natural Flavouring, Natural Apple Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings, Sodium Bicarbonate, Mint Oil

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage