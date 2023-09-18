We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Victoria Sponge Muffins 2 Pack

Tesco Finest Victoria Sponge Muffins 2 Pack

£1.90

£0.95/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One muffin (100g)
Energy
1733kJ
414kcal
21%of the reference intake
Fat
20.7g

high

30%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.1g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Sugars
25.4g

high

28%of the reference intake
Salt
0.58g

medium

10%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1733kJ / 414kcal

Vanilla flavour muffins filled with strawberry jam topped with strawberry pieces and clotted cream buttercream.
Filled with fruity strawberry jam, topped with clotted cream buttercream. Based on the classic Victoria sponge cake, these muffins are made with a light and fluffy vanilla sponge. Filled with fruity strawberry jam and topped with strawberry pieces and buttercream enriched with clotted cream.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Strawberry (9%), Dried Egg, Butter (Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Clotted Cream (Milk) (1.5%), Modified Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Palm Oil, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Dried Egg White, Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Gelling Agents (Amidated Pectin).

Allergy Information

Contains wheat, milk and egg. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

2

