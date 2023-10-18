We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Golden Unicorn Cake

Tesco Golden Unicorn Cake

£15.00

£15.00/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/16 of a cake
Energy
1168kJ
279kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
13.2g

high

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.8g

high

29%of the reference intake
Sugars
30.8g

high

34%of the reference intake
Salt
0.21g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1851kJ / 442kcal

Vanilla sponge cake filled with raspberry jam and coated in frosting. Finished with piped coloured frostings and edible decorations.
Three layers of vanilla sponge, filled with a fruity raspberry jam. Coated in frosting and shimmered bronze microdots. Hand decorated with pink and purple frosting and an edible unicorn and bronze star decorations.Hand decorated Vanilla sponge filled with raspberry jam with an edible unicorn decoration

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Raspberry Jam (7%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raspberry Purée, Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Concentrated Lemon Juice], White Chocolate (5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Dried Skimmed Milk, Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Soya Lecithins, Acacia Gum, Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Whey Powder (Milk), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Flavourings, Glucose Syrup, Colours (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides, Beta-Carotene, Beetroot Red, Riboflavin, Anthocyanins, Algal Carotenes), Beetroot Concentrate, Invert Sugar Syrup, Sugar Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Spirulina Extract, Carrot Concentrate, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Preparation and Usage

Remove outer packaging and plastic collar before cutting. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.

