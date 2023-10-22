We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Chicken, Bacon & Stuffing Wrap

Tesco Chicken, Bacon & Stuffing Wrap

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
1899kJ
451kcal
23%of the reference intake
Fat
14.4g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.2g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.0g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
1.07g

medium

18%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 969kJ / 230kcal

Chicken breast, mayonnaise, sage and onion stuffing, cranberry sauce, spinach and smoked bacon in a plain tortilla wrap.
Our chefs' recipe layers tender chicken breast with cranberry sauce and a bacon & stuffing mayonnaise Carefully hand packed every daywith cranberry sauce

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Chicken Breast (18%), Spinach, Rapeseed Oil, Cranberry, Palm Oil, Smoked Bacon [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Stabiliser (Pentasodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Sugar, Cornflour, Plum, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Salt, White Wine Vinegar, Dried Onion, Red Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Plum Juice, Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Oats, Dried Sage, Dried Cranberry, Citrus Fibre, Black Pepper, Parsley, Mustard Flour, Garlic Powder, Yeast, Sunflower Oil, Wheat Starch.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using EU & non-EU chicken and British and EU pork.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

