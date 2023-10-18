NIVEA Original Care Lip Balm 4.8g

More than 24h moisture Supports the lips' protective barrier 100% natural origin ingredients With ethically sourced Shea butter With natural oils enriched with vitamins

NIVEA Original Care deeply hydrates your lips for 24h. The new & improved formula is made with 100% natural origin ingredients including ethically sourced Shea Butter. It is also enriched with natural oils and vitamins. This lip balm will keep your lips beautifully smooth all day, every day. The unique formula has a pleasantly smooth texture that instantly melts into your lips and keeps them moisturised.

