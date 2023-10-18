We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

NIVEA Original Care Lip Balm 4.8g

NIVEA Original Care Lip Balm 4.8g
NIVEA Original Care deeply hydrates your lips for 24h. The new & improved formula is made with 100% natural origin ingredients including ethically sourced Shea Butter. It is also enriched with natural oils and vitamins. This lip balm will keep your lips beautifully smooth all day, every day. The unique formula has a pleasantly smooth texture that instantly melts into your lips and keeps them moisturised.
More than 24h moistureSupports the lips' protective barrier100% natural origin ingredientsWith ethically sourced Shea butterWith natural oils enriched with vitamins
Pack size: 4.8G

Ingredients

Helianthus Annuus Hybrid Oil (Sun flower Oil), Cera Alba (Beeswax), Hydrogenated Rapeseed Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter (Shea Butter), Tocopherol (Vitamin E), Ascorbyl Palmitate (Vitamin C Derivate), Helianthus Annus Seed Oil (Sunflower Oil), Lecithin (Sunflower Lecithin), Linalool, Citronellol, Citral, Aroma

Produce of

Made in Germany

Net Contents

5g ℮

