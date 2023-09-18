Forest Feast Nutmilk Choco Mix 110g

Roasted Peanuts, Roasted Corn & Raisins coated in Nutmilk Chocolate, made with cocoa beans blended with almond. We source ethical cocoa, protecting people and planet.

More cocoa less sugar* *30% less sugar and 50% more cocoa solids compared with market standard milk chocolate. Decades of fruit & nut know-how have helped us create a legendary tasting Nutmilk Choc for all humankind. No cows involved, instead we simply use smooth and creamy almonds. We've then mixed it with a sweety-salty-crunchy-chewy rebel blend of our deep roasted peanuts, crunchy corn and the juiciest of raisins, all drenched in this amazing plant-powered chocolate!

Original snack explorers No palm oil Mixing it up Living it up Gluten free We're vegan

Pack size: 110G

Ingredients

Nutmilk Chocolate (56%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Almond Flour, Rice Syrup Powder, Almonds, Vanilla Extract, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)), Roasted Peanuts (16%), Raisins (13%), Roasted Corn (12%), Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Glazing Agent (Gum Arabic), Salt, Our Nutmilk Couverture Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 41% minimum

Allergy Information

Made to a vegan recipe, but in an environment that handles Milk. Our Chocolaterie also handles other Nuts and Sesame. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

110g ℮