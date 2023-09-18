We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Forest Feast Nutmilk Choco Mix 110g

Forest Feast Nutmilk Choco Mix 110g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.20

£29.09/kg

Vegan

Roasted Peanuts, Roasted Corn & Raisins coated in Nutmilk Chocolate, made with cocoa beans blended with almond.We source ethical cocoa, protecting people and planet.
More cocoa less sugar**30% less sugar and 50% more cocoa solids compared with market standard milk chocolate.Decades of fruit & nut know-how have helped us create a legendary tasting Nutmilk Choc for all humankind. No cows involved, instead we simply use smooth and creamy almonds. We've then mixed it with a sweety-salty-crunchy-chewy rebel blend of our deep roasted peanuts, crunchy corn and the juiciest of raisins, all drenched in this amazing plant-powered chocolate!
Original snack explorersNo palm oilMixing it upLiving it upGluten freeWe're vegan
Pack size: 110G

Ingredients

Nutmilk Chocolate (56%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Almond Flour, Rice Syrup Powder, Almonds, Vanilla Extract, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)), Roasted Peanuts (16%), Raisins (13%), Roasted Corn (12%), Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Glazing Agent (Gum Arabic), Salt, Our Nutmilk Couverture Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 41% minimum

Allergy Information

Made to a vegan recipe, but in an environment that handles Milk. Our Chocolaterie also handles other Nuts and Sesame. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

110g ℮

View all Nuts & Nut Mixes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here