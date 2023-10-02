We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Slooow Rustic Multigrain Baguette 250g

Slooow Rustic Multigrain Baguette 250g

5(1)
£1.60

£0.64/100g

Vegan

Organic multigrain baguette, partially baked
Packed in a protective atmosphere.V-Label International - Vegan, V-LABEL.COMEU Organic - NL-BIO-01, EU/Non-EU Agriculture
OrganicPrepared with sourdough24 Hours Rising Time100% NaturalStone BakedPart Baked BreadBake at Home 12 MinutesSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 250G

Ingredients

54.9% Wheat Flour*, Water, Sourdough* (Wheat, Rye, Water, Starter Culture), 4.5% Oat Flakes*, 4.2% Rye Flour*, Wheat Gluten*, 1.6% Linseed*, 1.4% Barley Malt*, Sunflower Seeds*, Extra Virgin Olive Oil*, 1.1% Poppy Seeds*, 1.1% Sesame Seeds*, Rock Salt, Wheat Malt*, Sugar*, Yeast*, Wheat Starch*, Acerola Powder*, *Certified Organic Ingredients

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Milk, Nuts, Soya and Lupin.

Number of uses

One pack contains 5 servings of 50g

Net Contents

250g ℮

