Bostik Sticky Tape

Bostik Sticky Tape

Bostik Sticky Tape
AboutBostik Sticky Tape is a strong, clear adhesive tape, suitable for everyday use.It's clean and easy to use on almost anything, including paper, card, gift wrap and much more.
24mm × 50mBostik is a registered trademark.
Strong, clear, everyday adhesive tapeEasy to tearSuitable for everyday use on almost anything, including paper, card and gift wrap50 metre roll (24mm wide)From the maker of Blu Tack

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 roll of Sticky Tape

Preparation and Usage

How to Use1. Find the end of the tape and peel it away from the roll to the desired length.2. Simply tear the tape or cut it with a pair of scissors.3. Place the tape against the surface to be stuck and press firmly for a permanent bond.ImportantApply to clean, dry surfaces only. Not suitable for delicate or newly decorated surfaces. Testing a small area prior to use is recommended.Recommendations and suggestions are for guidance only, since conditions of use are completely beyond our control.Please read instructions carefully and retain this pack for future reference.

