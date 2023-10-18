Bostik Sticky Tape

About Bostik Sticky Tape is a strong, clear adhesive tape, suitable for everyday use. It's clean and easy to use on almost anything, including paper, card, gift wrap and much more.

24mm × 50m Bostik is a registered trademark.

Strong, clear, everyday adhesive tape Easy to tear Suitable for everyday use on almost anything, including paper, card and gift wrap 50 metre roll (24mm wide) From the maker of Blu Tack

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 roll of Sticky Tape

Preparation and Usage