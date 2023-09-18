We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Plant Chef Bean Chilli & Mexican Style Rice 400g

Tesco Plant Chef Bean Chilli & Mexican Style Rice 400g

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
1827kJ
436kcal
22%of the reference intake
Fat
11.4g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.3g

low

17%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.4g

low

8%of the reference intake
Salt
1.15g

medium

19%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 502kJ / 120kcal

A mix of beans cooked in a spiced tomato sauce topped with a coconut oil alternative to cheese, with cooked seasoned long grain rice with sweetcorn and black eyed beans.
Be your own Plant Chef We transform crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.Mildly Spiced Seasoned rice with beans, sweetcorn, tomatoes and coriander
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mexican Style Cooked Rice (40%) [Water, Long Grain Rice, Sweetcorn, Black Eyed Beans, Lime Juice, Parsley, Paprika Flakes, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Black Pepper, Sugar, Smoked Onion Granules, Garlic Powder, Mustard Flour, Ground Cumin, Ground Turmeric], Mixed Beans (18%) [Red Kidney Beans, Black Turtle Beans, Haricot Beans, Black Eyed Beans], Tomato, Water, Onion, Carrot, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Paste, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Ground Cumin, Smoked Paprika, Modified Potato Starch, Ground Coriander, Salt, Smoked Water, Pea Fibre, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Chilli Powder, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Black Pepper, Thyme, Flavouring, Fructose, Thickener (Carrageenan), Yeast Extract, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

