Tesco Plant Chef Bean Chilli & Mexican Style Rice 400g

A mix of beans cooked in a spiced tomato sauce topped with a coconut oil alternative to cheese, with cooked seasoned long grain rice with sweetcorn and black eyed beans.

Be your own Plant Chef We transform crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch. Mildly Spiced Seasoned rice with beans, sweetcorn, tomatoes and coriander

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mexican Style Cooked Rice (40%) [Water, Long Grain Rice, Sweetcorn, Black Eyed Beans, Lime Juice, Parsley, Paprika Flakes, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Black Pepper, Sugar, Smoked Onion Granules, Garlic Powder, Mustard Flour, Ground Cumin, Ground Turmeric], Mixed Beans (18%) [Red Kidney Beans, Black Turtle Beans, Haricot Beans, Black Eyed Beans], Tomato, Water, Onion, Carrot, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Paste, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Ground Cumin, Smoked Paprika, Modified Potato Starch, Ground Coriander, Salt, Smoked Water, Pea Fibre, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Chilli Powder, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Black Pepper, Thyme, Flavouring, Fructose, Thickener (Carrageenan), Yeast Extract, Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e