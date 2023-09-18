Tesco Plant Chef Bean Chilli & Mexican Style Rice 400g
£3.00
£7.50/kg
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Mexican Style Cooked Rice (40%) [Water, Long Grain Rice, Sweetcorn, Black Eyed Beans, Lime Juice, Parsley, Paprika Flakes, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Black Pepper, Sugar, Smoked Onion Granules, Garlic Powder, Mustard Flour, Ground Cumin, Ground Turmeric], Mixed Beans (18%) [Red Kidney Beans, Black Turtle Beans, Haricot Beans, Black Eyed Beans], Tomato, Water, Onion, Carrot, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Paste, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Ground Cumin, Smoked Paprika, Modified Potato Starch, Ground Coriander, Salt, Smoked Water, Pea Fibre, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Chilli Powder, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Black Pepper, Thyme, Flavouring, Fructose, Thickener (Carrageenan), Yeast Extract, Colour (Beta-Carotene).
Allergy Information
Number of uses
Net Contents
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (364g**)
|Energy
|502kJ / 120kcal
|1827kJ / 436kcal
|Fat
|3.1g
|11.4g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|16.4g
|59.7g
|Sugars
|2.0g
|7.4g
|Fibre
|6.6g
|24.0g
|Protein
|3.2g
|11.8g
|Salt
|0.32g
|1.15g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 364g.
|-
|-
Return to
