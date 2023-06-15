Cathedral City Plant-Based Spring Onion & Black Pepper 170G

Dairy Free Alternative to Soft Cheese with Spring Onion and Cracked Black Pepper, with Added Calcium. For more details, please visit CATHEDRALCITY.CO.UK

Our delicious plant-based recipe has been crafted by our experts to bring you a spring onion and cracked black pepper flavour, dairy free alternative to cheese. Great for sandwiches, crackers and recipes • Creamy and smooth • Easy to spread straight from the fridge • Source of protein • Vegan & vegetarian friendly • Dairy, Gluten and Lactose Free • Made from coconut oil • From the maker of the Nation's Favourite cheese brand Why not try our mature cheddar flavour Block, Sliced & Grated formats

Our Plant Based Source of Protein Dairy, Gluten, Lactose & Palm Free Vegan Friendly

Pack size: 170G

Source of Protein

Ingredients

Water, Coconut Oil, Soya Protein Concentrate, Fava Bean Protein Isolate, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Salt, Sugar, Calcium, Spring Onion, Spirit Vinegar, Black Pepper, Chicory Root Fibre, Natural Flavourings, Thickener (Carrageenan)

Allergy Information

Contains: Soya

Number of uses

Approx. 5 Servings Per Pack

Net Contents

170g ℮