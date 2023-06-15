We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Cathedral City Plant-Based Spring Onion & Black Pepper 170G

Cathedral City Plant-Based Spring Onion & Black Pepper 170G

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.50

£14.71/kg

Vegan

Dairy Free Alternative to Soft Cheese with Spring Onion and Cracked Black Pepper, with Added Calcium.For more details, please visit CATHEDRALCITY.CO.UK
Our delicious plant-based recipe has been crafted by our experts to bring you a spring onion and cracked black pepper flavour, dairy free alternative to cheese. Great for sandwiches, crackers and recipes• Creamy and smooth• Easy to spread straight from the fridge• Source of protein• Vegan & vegetarian friendly• Dairy, Gluten and Lactose Free• Made from coconut oil• From the maker of the Nation's Favourite cheese brandWhy not try our mature cheddar flavour Block, Sliced & Grated formats
Our Plant BasedSource of ProteinDairy, Gluten, Lactose & Palm FreeVegan Friendly
Pack size: 170G
Source of Protein

Ingredients

Water, Coconut Oil, Soya Protein Concentrate, Fava Bean Protein Isolate, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Lactate), Salt, Sugar, Calcium, Spring Onion, Spirit Vinegar, Black Pepper, Chicory Root Fibre, Natural Flavourings, Thickener (Carrageenan)

Allergy Information

Contains: Soya

Number of uses

Approx. 5 Servings Per Pack

Net Contents

170g ℮

View all Dairy Free Cheese Alternatives

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here