Tesco Finest 2 Belgian Chocolate Melt in Middle Puddings 270g

Tesco Finest 2 Belgian Chocolate Melt in Middle Puddings 270g

£3.25

£1.20/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One pudding
Energy
2039kJ
488kcal
24%of the reference intake
Fat
27.1g

high

39%of the reference intake
Saturates
15.5g

high

78%of the reference intake
Sugars
34.7g

high

39%of the reference intake
Salt
0.20g

low

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1511kJ / 362kcal

2 Belgian chocolate puddings with a melting chocolate centre.
Indulgent rich chocolate sponge filled with a rich Belgian chocolate centreRICH & INDULGENT Rich smooth chocolate centre filled Belgian chocolate puddings
Pack size: 270G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Belgian Milk Chocolate (12%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Butter (Milk), Pasteurised Egg, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Sugar, Whole Milk, Belgian Dark Chocolate (6%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Single Cream (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg White, Dark Brown Soft Sugar, Cornflour, Whipping Cream (Milk), Palm Kernel Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Whey Powder (Milk), Humectant (Propylene Glycol), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Milk Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Acidity Regulators (Potassium Hydroxide, Sodium Hydroxide), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

270g e (2 x 135g)

