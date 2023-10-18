Durex Thin Feel Condoms Enhanced Sensitivity Close Fit 12s

Durex Thin Feel Close Fit 12s Find your best fit www.durex.co.ukSee durex.co.ukGet to know more about your condom choice. Head to durex.co.uk
The Naked TruthSourcingWe're big on protection for you and the planet. We try to do the right thing by sourcing latex in a responsible way that benefits local communities.Durex Quality100% of condoms are electronically tested. Five more quality tests are carried out on every batch. On top of that, this condom has been dermatologically tested too.Find Your Best FitEveryone is different, but the right fit should always be comfortable and secure.Easy-On ShapeTeat-ended, smoothGirth - Close Fit (Nominal width 52.5mm)Lube - Regular Silicone LubeThickness - ThinLatex - Transparent natural rubber latex condoms.Smells BetterThe way we make Durex condoms makes them smell better.Durex Thin Feel Close Fit condoms for the comfort of those who prefer a size narrower than our regular Thin Feel condom.
Over 90 Years of Real SexIt's been a long-term thing. We stand for real, feel-good, satisfying sex. And that's why for over 90 years we've been trusted by millions of people everywhere, every day (and night).They've made us the world's number one condom brand. So, however you want your sex today be ready with the right protection.World's* No. 1 condom brand*Sales based.
Before You Get StartedOnly use lubricants recommended for use with condoms. For anal sex use additional lubrication (do not use Durex Tingle or Embrace) on the outside of the condom.Press & pull back for our how-to-use guideReseal for laterBefore You Get GoingBefore you use this condom, check the expiry date on the condom wrapper.If the individual container is obviously damaged, throw that one away and use a new one from an undamaged package.Put a condom on before the penis touches the other person. This helps to prevent pregnancy and the possibility of catching sexually transmitted infections during vaginal, anal or oral sex.How to Use Your Condom1 Tear the wrapper open from the serrated edge. Be careful with the condom, it could get damaged by fingernails or sharp objects.2 With the roll outside, squeeze the teat and place the condom on the tip of the erect penis.3 Roll down to the base.If the condom doesn't unroll, it may be on backwards, discard and use a new one.Stop and check if you feel the condom slipping off or too tight on the penis because this might lead to breakage. You should take the condom off soon after ejaculation. Hold the condom firmly at the base of the penis before pulling out.4 Throw the foil and used condom into a bin.Don't flush down the toilet.