Tesco Slow Cooked Chilli Beef Nachos 520g

Slow cooked diced beef in a spicy tomato sauce with kidney beans and red pepper with a bag of maize tortilla chips and sachets of tomato salsa and cheese sauce.

MEAL KIT A taste of Mexico Kit contains: Slow cooked chilli beef Tortilla chips Cheese sauce Tomato Salsa

Pack size: 520G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (24%), Tortilla Chips [Maize, Sunflower Oil, Salt], Tomato Salsa [Water, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Cider Vinegar, Sugar, Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Coriander Leaf, Salt, Spices, Concentrated Lime Juice, Garlic Purée], Cheese Sauce [Whole Milk, Double Cream (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Cheese Powder (Milk), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Emulsifier (Monosodium Phosphate)], Red Pepper, Red Kidney Beans, Onion, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Tomato, Red Chilli Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Tomato Juice, Spices, Cornflour, Salt, Garlic Purée, Chipotle Chilli Flakes, Oregano, Cane Molasses, Flavouring, Colour (Paprika Extract), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

May contain cereals containing gluten.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Not for EU

Made using British and Irish beef.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

520g e