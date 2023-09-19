We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Slow Cooked Chilli Beef Nachos 520g

£6.00

£11.54/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
2314kJ
554kcal
28%of the reference intake
Fat
28.6g

high

41%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.2g

high

41%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.5g

low

11%of the reference intake
Salt
1.22g

medium

20%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1047kJ / 251kcal

Slow cooked diced beef in a spicy tomato sauce with kidney beans and red pepper with a bag of maize tortilla chips and sachets of tomato salsa and cheese sauce.
MEAL KIT A taste of Mexico Kit contains: Slow cooked chilli beef Tortilla chips Cheese sauce Tomato Salsa
Pack size: 520G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (24%), Tortilla Chips [Maize, Sunflower Oil, Salt], Tomato Salsa [Water, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Cider Vinegar, Sugar, Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Coriander Leaf, Salt, Spices, Concentrated Lime Juice, Garlic Purée], Cheese Sauce [Whole Milk, Double Cream (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Cheese Powder (Milk), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Emulsifier (Monosodium Phosphate)], Red Pepper, Red Kidney Beans, Onion, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Tomato, Red Chilli Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Tomato Juice, Spices, Cornflour, Salt, Garlic Purée, Chipotle Chilli Flakes, Oregano, Cane Molasses, Flavouring, Colour (Paprika Extract), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

May contain cereals containing gluten.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using British and Irish beef.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

520g e

