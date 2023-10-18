Good Boy Snow Dog Soft Dog Toy

This is not a child's toy. This is a dog toy. It is the responsibility of the dog owner to decide if this toy is suitable for their dog. All dogs are different in how they play with toys and no toy is fit for every dog. Ensure that you choose a toy that is suitable for your pet's nature, size and mouth type. Pets should always be supervised when playing with toys. This toy is NOT indestructible. Replace immediately if toy becomes worn or damaged, or pieces are created that could be a choking hazard. Keep away from fire.