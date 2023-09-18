We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Tesco 9 Halloween Cupcakes

Tesco 9 Halloween Cupcakes

No ratings yet
Write a review

£5.00

£0.56/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One purple boo cupcake
Energy
1087kJ
259kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
11.4g

high

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.0g

high

15%of the reference intake
Sugars
29.1g

high

32%of the reference intake
Salt
0.19g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1843kJ / 439kcal

3 Vanilla flavour sponge cakes filled with strawberry jam, topped with orange coloured vanilla flavour frosting and a sugar decoration. 3 Vanilla flavour sponge cakes filled with strawberry jam, topped with purple coloured vanilla flavour frosting and sugar decorations. 3 Chocolate sponge cakes filled with chocolate flavoured sauce, topped with green coloured vanilla flavour frosting and sugar decorations.
Chocolate Cupcakes with a Chocolate Sauce Centre, Green Vanilla Frosting and Halloween sprinkles, Vanilla Cupcakes with Strawberry Jam Centre, Orange Coloured Vanilla Frosting and a sugar decoration. Vanilla cupcakes with Strawberry Jam Centre, Purple Coloured Vanilla Frosting and a sugar decoration.WITH HIDDEN CENTRES Chocolate and Vanilla Cupcakes with hidden centres and sugar decorations

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

9 Servings

One green sprinkles cupcake
Energy
991kJ
236kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
11.2g

high

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.9g

high

15%of the reference intake
Sugars
25.4g

high

28%of the reference intake
Salt
0.05g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1869kJ / 446kcal

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Green Coloured Vanilla Flavour Frosting (35%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Fruit and Plant Concentrates (Safflower, Spirulina, Lemon, Apple), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whole Milk, Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Corn Starch, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Butter, Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Citric Acid, Potassium Hydroxide), Rice Flour, Palm Oil, Flavouring, Maltodextrin, Invert Sugar Syrup, Colours (Paprika Extract, Beetroot Red, Turmeric, Anthocyanins), Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Acacia Gum), Palm Kernel Oil, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Coconut Oil, Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, White and Yellow Beeswax).

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

defrost for 12 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.

Number of uses

9 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne green sprinkles cupcake (53g)
Energy1869kJ / 446kcal991kJ / 236kcal
Fat21.2g11.2g
Saturates5.5g2.9g
Carbohydrate60.1g31.9g
Sugars48.0g25.4g
Fibre1.1g0.6g
Protein3.2g1.7g
Salt0.10g0.05g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

View all Small Cakes, Bites & Slices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here