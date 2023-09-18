Tesco 9 Halloween Cupcakes

3 Vanilla flavour sponge cakes filled with strawberry jam, topped with orange coloured vanilla flavour frosting and a sugar decoration. 3 Vanilla flavour sponge cakes filled with strawberry jam, topped with purple coloured vanilla flavour frosting and sugar decorations. 3 Chocolate sponge cakes filled with chocolate flavoured sauce, topped with green coloured vanilla flavour frosting and sugar decorations.

Chocolate Cupcakes with a Chocolate Sauce Centre, Green Vanilla Frosting and Halloween sprinkles, Vanilla Cupcakes with Strawberry Jam Centre, Orange Coloured Vanilla Frosting and a sugar decoration. Vanilla cupcakes with Strawberry Jam Centre, Purple Coloured Vanilla Frosting and a sugar decoration. WITH HIDDEN CENTRES Chocolate and Vanilla Cupcakes with hidden centres and sugar decorations

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

9 Servings