Tesco 9 Halloween Cupcakes
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 1087kJ
-
- 259kcal
- 13%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 11.4g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.0g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 29.1g
- 32%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.19g
- 3%of the reference intake
high
high
high
medium
Allergy Information
Number of uses
- Energy
- 991kJ
-
- 236kcal
- 12%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 11.2g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.9g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 25.4g
- 28%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.05g
- 1%of the reference intake
high
high
high
low
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Green Coloured Vanilla Flavour Frosting (35%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Fruit and Plant Concentrates (Safflower, Spirulina, Lemon, Apple), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Flavouring], Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whole Milk, Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Corn Starch, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Butter, Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Citric Acid, Potassium Hydroxide), Rice Flour, Palm Oil, Flavouring, Maltodextrin, Invert Sugar Syrup, Colours (Paprika Extract, Beetroot Red, Turmeric, Anthocyanins), Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Acacia Gum), Palm Kernel Oil, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Coconut Oil, Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, White and Yellow Beeswax).
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One green sprinkles cupcake (53g)
|Energy
|1869kJ / 446kcal
|991kJ / 236kcal
|Fat
|21.2g
|11.2g
|Saturates
|5.5g
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate
|60.1g
|31.9g
|Sugars
|48.0g
|25.4g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|0.6g
|Protein
|3.2g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.10g
|0.05g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
- Energy
- 1043kJ
-
- 249kcal
- 12%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 10.9g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.7g
- 14%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 27.2g
- 30%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.20g
- 3%of the reference intake
high
medium
high
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Orange Coloured Vanilla Flavour Frosting (40%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Colour (Paprika Extract), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Strawberry Purée, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Hydroxide), Flavouring, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Trehalose, Colours (Anthocyanins, Riboflavin, Beetroot Red, Iron Oxides and Hydroxides, Paprika Extract), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Maize Starch, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One orange pumpkin cupcake (58g)
|Energy
|1797kJ / 429kcal
|1043kJ / 249kcal
|Fat
|18.8g
|10.9g
|Saturates
|4.7g
|2.7g
|Carbohydrate
|62.3g
|36.1g
|Sugars
|46.9g
|27.2g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.4g
|Protein
|2.2g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.35g
|0.20g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
- Energy
- 1087kJ
-
- 259kcal
- 13%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 11.4g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.0g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 29.1g
- 32%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.19g
- 3%of the reference intake
high
high
high
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Purple Coloured Vanilla Flavour Frosting (40%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Colour (Beetroot Red), Flavouring, Spirulina Concentrate, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Apple Concentrate], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Strawberry Purée, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Cocoa Mass, Dried Whole Milk, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Hydroxide), Flavouring, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Palm Oil, Trehalose, Colours (Anthocyanins, Vegetable Carbon), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Maize Starch, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum).
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One purple boo cupcake (59g)
|Energy
|1843kJ / 439kcal
|1087kJ / 259kcal
|Fat
|19.4g
|11.4g
|Saturates
|5.1g
|3.0g
|Carbohydrate
|63.9g
|37.7g
|Sugars
|49.3g
|29.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.3g
|Protein
|2.1g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.33g
|0.19g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
