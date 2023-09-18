We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Nomma Italian Limoncello Panettone 500g

Nomma Italian Limoncello Panettone 500g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£6.00

£1.20/100g

Vegetarian

Leavened Baked Cake with Limoncello Cream and Candied Orange.
Our indulgent panettone, naturally proved and lovingly baked to create a deliciously soft cake filled with festive limoncello liqueur cream & candied orange peel
Loud, Proud, FoodDramatically, delicious dishesSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 500G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Limoncello Cream Filling 13% [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Milk, Limoncello Liqueur (10%) (Water, Sugar, Alcohol, Lemon Infusion), Water, Natural Flavourings, Thickener: Pectin E440ii], Milk Fat, Sugar, Egg Yolk, Sourdough (Wheat Flour, Water), Emulsifiers: Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Candied Orange Peels in Paste 4% (Orange Peels, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Whole Milk, Inverted Sugar Syrup, Honey, Salt, Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

May contain Mustard, Soya, Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Net Contents

500g ℮

View all Cakes

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here