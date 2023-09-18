We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
GREEN GIANT ORIGINAL SWEETCORN 4 x 198g

GREEN GIANT ORIGINAL SWEETCORN 4 x 198g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£3.70

£4.67/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

3 tablespoon (80 g) contains:
Energy
257kJ
61kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
1.0g

-

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

-

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.0g

-

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.32g

-

5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 321 kJ / 77 kcal

Sweet corn kernels in brine.Looking for recipe ideas? Discover them at www.greengiant.co.uk
Harvested at perfect maturity on average canned 12H after harvest80g of drained sweet corn = one of your five recommended daily servings of fruit & veg.
© General Mills. Green Giant, the Green Giant character, Sprout, and associated words and designs are trademarks of B&G Foods North America, Inc. used under license.© 2023 B&G Foods North America, Inc.
1 of 5 a DayNaturally Sweet
Pack size: 792G

Ingredients

Sweet Corn, Water, Salt

Number of uses

Each can contains at least 2 portions

Net Contents

4 x 198g

Preparation and Usage

Strain and serve.

Drained weight

4 x 165g

View all Tinned Vegetables

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here