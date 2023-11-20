Silent Night Kids 2 In 1 Hoddie Buddy Unicorn

SILENTNIGHT KIDS 2 IN 1 HODDIE BUDDY UNICORN

The Silentnight 2 IN 1 Hoodie Buddy, is the perfect kids companion. The teddy cushion is huggably soft, but when you child gets cold it transforms into a snuggly oversized hoodie. Featuring super soft teddy fleece to keep your child warm and toasty as they relax, and cosy front pockets to store their bits and bobs! The hoodie provides cosy comfort wherever you go – if they need a hug from a teddy, a place to rest their head or just keeping snuggly and warm, it’s the perfect hoodie buddy. Super-sized for ultimate cosiness and suitable for children between ages 3 – 11 years old. It’s also fully machine washable so you can keep it feeling fresh and clean.

Silentnight are the UK’s most trusted sleep brand with over 75 years’ experience in creating products that offer solutions for every sleeper.

TEDDY TO HOODIE: Transforms from a huggable teddy cushion into a gorgeously soft oversized hoodie. Simply fold back inside to return it back into a teddy! SNUGGLY TEDDY FLEECE: Super soft teddy fleece to keep your child warm and toasty as they relax. COSY POCKETS: Keep their hands warm and snug in the cosy front pockets, perfect for storing their little bits and bobs. SUPER-SIZED: Super-sized for ultimate cosiness, suitable for children between ages 3 – 11 years old. MULTI-USE: Great for travelling with and saving space! This snuggly hoodie works for every occasion! MACHINE WASHABLE: Machine washable so you can keep it feeling fresh and clean.

