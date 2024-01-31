We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Chili Beef Noodles 400g

Tesco Chili Beef Noodles 400g

3(5)
£2.00

£5.00/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
2288kJ
548kcal
27%of the reference intake
Fat
28.3g

high

40%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.8g

high

39%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.3g

low

10%of the reference intake
Salt
1.70g

medium

28%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 615kJ / 147kcal

Cooked noodles in a spicy chilli minced beef sauce with red peppers, choi sum and carrot.
A Taste of China Flavoured with soy and sesame, topped with choi sum
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Turmeric Noodles (30%) [Water, Wheat Flour, Salt, Turmeric, Paprika], Water, Beef (15%), Red Pepper, Carrot, Choi Sum, Spring Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Garlic, Sesame Oil, Cornflour, Ginger, Lemon Juice, Wheat Flour, Green Chilli, Red Chilli, Flavouring, Chicken Fat, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Cumin, Coriander, Colour (Paprika Extract), Barley Malt Vinegar, Soya Bean, Wheat, Chicken Extract, Sea Salt, Wheat Gluten.

 

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British and Irish beef.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

