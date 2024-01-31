Tesco Chili Beef Noodles 400g
£2.00
£5.00/kg
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 2288kJ
-
- 548kcal
- 27%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 28.3g
- 40%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 7.8g
- 39%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 9.3g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.70g
- 28%of the reference intake
high
high
low
medium
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Turmeric Noodles (30%) [Water, Wheat Flour, Salt, Turmeric, Paprika], Water, Beef (15%), Red Pepper, Carrot, Choi Sum, Spring Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Garlic, Sesame Oil, Cornflour, Ginger, Lemon Juice, Wheat Flour, Green Chilli, Red Chilli, Flavouring, Chicken Fat, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Cumin, Coriander, Colour (Paprika Extract), Barley Malt Vinegar, Soya Bean, Wheat, Chicken Extract, Sea Salt, Wheat Gluten.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
Produce of
Number of uses
Net Contents
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (372g**)
|Energy
|615kJ / 147kcal
|2288kJ / 548kcal
|Fat
|7.6g
|28.3g
|Saturates
|2.1g
|7.8g
|Carbohydrate
|13.6g
|50.6g
|Sugars
|2.5g
|9.3g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|7.4g
|Protein
|5.1g
|19.0g
|Salt
|0.46g
|1.70g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When microwaved according to instructions 400g typically weighs 372g.
|-
|-
|When microwaved according to instructions.
|-
|-
Oven from frozen
Microwave from frozen
Return to
