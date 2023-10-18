We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Chocolate Safari Cake

Tesco Chocolate Safari Cake

£12.00

£12.00/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/12 of a cake
Energy
1301kJ
311kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
16.1g

high

23%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.2g

high

36%of the reference intake
Sugars
31.2g

high

35%of the reference intake
Salt
0.31g

medium

5%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1909kJ / 456kcal

Chocolate sponge cake filled and coated with chocolate frosting, finished with edible decorations.
Double layer of chocolate cake filled and coated in chocolate frosting. Hand decorated with milk chocolate curl side coating with animal friendsHAVE FUN IN THE JUNGLE Chocolate cake and frosting, topped with edible animal decorations

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Palm Oil, Milk Chocolate Blossoms (5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Palm Kernel Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Acacia Gum, Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Acidity Regulators (Potassium Carbonate, Citric Acid), Dried Egg White, Flavouring, Colours (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides, Riboflavin, Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract, Algal Carotenes, Curcumin), Caramelised Sugar, Coconut Oil, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Spirulina Extract, Glazing Agent (White and Yellow Beeswax), Spirulina Concentrate.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Preparation and Usage

Remove outer packaging and plastic collar. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts. 

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

