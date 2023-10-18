Tesco Chocolate Safari Cake

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Keep upright.

Remove outer packaging and plastic collar. Place cake still on its board on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between cuts.

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [ Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg , Palm Oil, Milk Chocolate Blossoms (5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk , Cocoa Mass, Milk Sugar, Whey Powder ( Milk ), Emulsifier ( Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Water, Humectant (Glycerol), Palm Kernel Oil, Dried Glucose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Whey Powder ( Milk ), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Acacia Gum, Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids, Lecithins), Dried Skimmed Milk , Salt, Preservative (Sorbic Acid), Acidity Regulators (Potassium Carbonate, Citric Acid), Dried Egg White, Flavouring, Colours (Iron Oxides and Hydroxides, Riboflavin, Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract, Algal Carotenes, Curcumin), Caramelised Sugar, Coconut Oil, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Spirulina Extract, Glazing Agent (White and Yellow Beeswax), Spirulina Concentrate.

HAVE FUN IN THE JUNGLE Chocolate cake and frosting, topped with edible animal decorations

Double layer of chocolate cake filled and coated in chocolate frosting. Hand decorated with milk chocolate curl side coating with animal friends

