KP Flavour Kravers Crunchy Coated Aromatic Thai Chilli Flavour Peanuts 130g

Thai Chilli Flavour Coated Peanuts Snacks can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet and healthy lifestyle, including regular exercise.

Are you a Flavour Kraver? Then these nuts are for you. With a crispy coating that packs a punch, it's impossible to resist their irresistible crunch. Spiced up with an Aromatic Thai Chilli flavour kick, these super satisfying crunchy-coated nuts will crush your cravings and fire-up your tastebuds with every bite.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere. ® Registered Trade Mark

Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 130G

Ingredients

Peanuts (49%), Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Icing Sugar, Aromatic Thai Chilli Flavour [Yeast Extract, Salt, Sugar, Ground Spices (Cayenne Pepper, Coriander, Fennel Seed, Ginger), Dried Garlic, Dried Onion, Caramelised Sugar, Dried Parsley, Acid: Citric Acid, Natural Flavouring, Dried Tomato, Chilli Extract, Colour: Paprika Extract], Salt, Wheat Starch, Dried Garlic, Colour: Curcumin, Maize Starch

Allergy Information

Also may contain other Nuts, Milk, Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 - 5 servings per pack

Net Contents

130g ℮