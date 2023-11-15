Glade Automatic Spray Refill Warm Apple Pie 269ml

Glade Automatic Spray Ref Warm Apple Pie 269ml

Light Up Moments That Matter with the Warm Apple Pie automatic air freshener spray refill from the Glade Holiday Glow Collection. This limited edition automatic spray brings festive warmth to every gathering with the scent of crisp apples and mixed winter berries blended with clove, cinnamon & nutmeg. It’s a crisp fragrance with sparkling freshness and a delightful fruity nuance. Glade winter scents are crafted by master perfumers and infused with essential oils. This automatic spray air freshener gives a fresh burst every 9, 18 or 36 minutes so you can simply activate, forget and focus on enjoying the festive mood. This Glade air freshener spray is perfect as an air freshener for rooms anywhere in your home, even in your bathroom. The Glade Holiday Glow Collection is a range of limited-time-only Glade scents that will get you in the mood to put on your party hat and will surround you with holiday spirit and fragrances inspired by the joy of the season.

SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson

Light Up Moments That Matter with the Warm Apple Pie automatic air freshener spray refill from the Glade Holiday Glow Collection; This limited edition automatic spray brings festive warmth to every gathering with the scent of crisp apples and mixed winter berries blended with clove, cinnamon & nutmeg; Enjoy a fresh burst every 9, 18 or 36 minutes so you can simply activate, forget and focus on enjoying the festive mood; Glade spray scents are crafted by master perfumers and infused with essential oils

Pack size: 269ML

Net Contents

269ml ℮