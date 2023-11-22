We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Tesco Finest Root Vegetable Cottage Pie 800g

Tesco Finest Root Vegetable Cottage Pie 800g

3(2)
Write a review

£6.50

£8.12/kg

Finest Dinner for Two - Main
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1378kJ
328kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
6.3g

low

9%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.3g

low

7%of the reference intake
Sugars
13.8g

low

15%of the reference intake
Salt
1.01g

low

17%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 371kJ / 88kcal

A rich sauce made of vegetables, lentils and black turtle beans topped with a seasoned blend of potato and sweet potato mash, topped with ciabatta style breadcrumbs.
Our root vegetable cottage pie is made using lentils, carrots, swede, onions and black turtle beans to create a flavourful base. Topped with a blend of creamy sweet potato and white potato mash & a sprinkling of crisp ciabatta style breadcrumbs.DINNER FOR TWO Hearty root vegetables & lentils simmered with red wine, topped with creamy sweet potato mash and a ciabatta style crumb.
Pack size: 800G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato and Sweet Potato Mash [Potato, Sweet Potato, Water, Whole Milk, Butter (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Salt, White Pepper], Lentils (7%), Water, Carrot, Swede, Onion, Black Turtle Beans, Red Wine, Leek, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Tomato Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Red Wine Vinegar, Yeast Extract Powder, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Black Mustard Seed, Thyme, Parsley, Molasses, Onion Purée, Black Pepper, Tamarind Paste, Ground Bay Leaf, Ginger Purée, Yeast, Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Cane Molasses, Ground Paprika, Cane Sugar, Ground Clove, Garlic, Garlic Oil.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

800g e

View all Tesco Finest £12 Dinner For Two

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here