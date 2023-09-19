Tesco Slow Cooked Chicken and Vegetable Dhal 420g

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Pull the meat apart using two forks during cooking.

Empty the contents of the pouch into a saucepan and heat gently over a medium heat, stirring frequently.

Instructions: For best results cook on the hob. Hob: 12 mins Empty the contents of the pouch into a saucepan and heat gently over a medium heat, stirring frequently. Pull the meat apart using two forks during cooking.

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 30 mins Empty the contents of the pouch into an ovenproof dish and cover with foil. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20 minutes. Remove foil, gently shred the chicken with two forks and stir with the sauce, re-cover with foil and return to the oven for the final 10 minutes.

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated.

Slow cooked chicken thighs with sweet potato and aubergine in a sauce with coconut, onion, lentils and spices.

