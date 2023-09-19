We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Slow Cooked Chicken and Vegetable Dhal 420g

Tesco Slow Cooked Chicken and Vegetable Dhal 420g

£5.50

£13.10/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
1039kJ
249kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
12.9g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
8.3g

high

42%of the reference intake
Sugars
6.9g

low

8%of the reference intake
Salt
1.29g

medium

22%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 597kJ / 143kcal

Slow cooked chicken thighs with sweet potato and aubergine in a sauce with coconut, onion, lentils and spices.
SLOW COOKED Warming & Sweet Expertly slow cooked for hours for tenderness and flavour
Pack size: 420G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Thigh (28%), Vegetables (28%) [Sweet Potato, Aubergine], Coconut Milk [Desiccated Coconut, Water], Water, Onion, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Spices, Tomato Purée, Red Lentils, Maize Starch, Dried Glucose Syrup, Mango Purée, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Lemon Juice, Herbs, Red Chilli, Sea Salt, Salt, Muscovado Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Diacetate, Trisodium Citrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Garlic Powder.

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using British and EU Chicken.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

420g e

