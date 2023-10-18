Organix Mini Gingerbread Men Biscuits 5x20g Join us for lots of tips, advice and recipes for every stage. www.organix.com

Organic mini gingerbread men containing wholegrain wheat flour, grape juice & ginger powder

We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic foods that little ones love. Organix is super proud to be recognised as a B corp business, meeting the highest standards for people and planet.

EU Organic - DE-ÖKO-003, EU/non-EU Agriculture. FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C010395, www.fsc.org

Explore & play I'm organic No junk promise No artificial colours or flavours Vegetarian & vegan friendly

Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

Wholegrain <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour 31.9%, <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour 31.9%, Grape Juice Concentrate 25.8%, Sunflower Oil 9.6%, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)* 0.5%, Ginger Powder 0.3%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)** <0.1%, *Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), **Thiamin (Vitamin B1) have no Organic certification

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Milk and Nuts as this food is made in a factory that handles Milk and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Net Contents

5 x 20g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours Free From Artificial Flavours

Lower age limit

12 Months