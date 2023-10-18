We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Organix Mini Gingerbread Men Biscuits 5x20g

Organix Mini Gingerbread Men Biscuits 5x20g

£2.50

£25.00/kg

Vegan
Vegetarian

Organix Mini Gingerbread Men Biscuits 5x20gJoin us for lots of tips, advice and recipes for every stage. www.organix.com
Organic mini gingerbread men containing wholegrain wheat flour, grape juice & ginger powder
We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic foods that little ones love.Organix is super proud to be recognised as a B corp business, meeting the highest standards for people and planet.
EU Organic - DE-ÖKO-003, EU/non-EU Agriculture.FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C010395, www.fsc.orgWholegrain Wheat Flour 31.9%Wheat Flour 31.9%Grape Juice Concentrate 25.8%Sunflower Oil 9.6%Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)* 0.5%Ginger Powder 0.3%Thiamin (Vitamin B1)** <0.1%Total 100%*Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate) and**Thiamin (Vitamin B1) have no Organic certificationOrganix is a registered trade mark of Organix Brands Ltd.
Explore & playI'm organicNo junk promiseNo artificial colours or flavoursVegetarian & vegan friendly
Pack size: 100G

Ingredients

Wholegrain <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour 31.9%, <strong>Wheat</strong> Flour 31.9%, Grape Juice Concentrate 25.8%, Sunflower Oil 9.6%, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)* 0.5%, Ginger Powder 0.3%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)** <0.1%, *Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), **Thiamin (Vitamin B1) have no Organic certification

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Milk and Nuts as this food is made in a factory that handles Milk and Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Net Contents

5 x 20g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

Lower age limit

12 Months

