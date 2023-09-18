Nomo Caramel Bite Sized Bars 140g

Non-dairy alternative to milk chocolate with a vegan caramel flavour centre (35%). Find out more at ra.org

We've now made our best-selling range of NOMO bars 'bite-sized' so you can enjoy even more delicious chocolatey moments with friends and family!

Rainforest Alliance - People & Nature, Cocoa FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C102179, www.fsc.org The Nomo and No Missing Out logos are trademarks of Kinnerton (Confectionery) Company Limited

No Missing Out Plant Based Free from Dairy, Gluten, Egg, Nuts Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 140G

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter*, Invert Sugar Syrup, Rice Powder (Dried Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Cocoa Mass*, Inulin, Shea Oil, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Sea Salt, Flavourings, *Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

Suitable for people with Milk, Egg, Gluten, Peanut and Tree Nut allergy.

Number of uses

140g = 12 x 11.7g

Net Contents

140g ℮