Tesco Finest Slow Cooked Beef Short Ribs in a Red Wine, Beef & Truffle Jus 600g

Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 52 mins Remove all packaging and set aside sauce sachet for later use. Transfer the contents of the pouch into an ovenproof dish. Place in centre of the pre-heated oven and cook for 52 minutes. Halfway through cooking baste short ribs with cooking juices. Remove from oven and carefully pour cooking juices into a small saucepan. Add the contents of the sauce sachet into the saucepan and simmer over a medium heat for 2 minutes, stirring continuously. Place short ribs on a plate and pour over the jus to serve.

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Tender beef ribs, slow cooked for 6 hours with a mushroom rub and finished with a red wine, beef and truffle jus.

Slow cooked beef ribs with onions in a mushroom rub with a sachet of red wine, beef stock and truffle jus.

