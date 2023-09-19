We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Tesco Finest Slow Cooked Beef Short Ribs in a Red Wine, Beef & Truffle Jus 600g

Tesco Finest Slow Cooked Beef Short Ribs in a Red Wine, Beef & Truffle Jus 600g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£8.00

£13.33/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
2843kJ
683kcal
34%of the reference intake
Fat
46.8g

high

67%of the reference intake
Saturates
20.0g

high

100%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.4g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
1.60g

medium

27%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 997kJ / 240kcal

Slow cooked beef ribs with onions in a mushroom rub with a sachet of red wine, beef stock and truffle jus.
Expertly slow cooked for hours for tenderness and flavourTender beef ribs, slow cooked for 6 hours with a mushroom rub and finished with a red wine, beef and truffle jus.
Pack size: 600G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (75%), Onion, Water, Beef Extract, Red Wine, Brown Sugar, Tomato Paste, Sugar, Cornflour, Maize Starch, Salt, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Mushroom Extract Powder, Thyme, Butter (Milk), Black Pepper, Garlic Purée, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Truffle, Carrot, Redcurrant Concentrate, Flavouring, Ground Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British beef.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

600g e

View all Ready to Cook

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here