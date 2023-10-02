We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

image 1 of Mr Kipling Strawberries & Cream Chequered Cake 230g
image 1 of Mr Kipling Strawberries & Cream Chequered Cake 230gimage 2 of Mr Kipling Strawberries & Cream Chequered Cake 230g

Mr Kipling Strawberries & Cream Chequered Cake 230g

£2.50

£1.09/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 1/8th of a cake (32g)
Energy
527kJ
125kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
3.4g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
17.9g

high

20%of the reference intake
Salt
0.12g

medium

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1608kJ (382kcal)

Cream Flavour Chequered Sponge Sandwiched Together with a Strawberry Flavoured Jam (10%), Wrapped in Strawberry Flavour Paste (43%).
Take a moment to sit down with a cup of tea, put your feet up and enjoy a slice of indulgent Mr Kipling Chequered Cake. Similar to our iconic Battenberg, this cake is made from four perfect squares of pink and white cake, with a jam filling that keeps every bite moist and moreish. This chequered cake is wrapped in a gorgeous strawberry paste to give that extra sweetness. Our Strawberries and Cream Chequered Cake is lovingly baked in the UK with 100% natural flavours and no artificial colours, to make sure every single bite is exceedingly good. Enjoy a slice of Chequered Cake over a cup of tea with a friend or serve it to the family as an after-dinner treat – after all, it's the little things in life that matter most.
Mr Kipling trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
Exceedingly Good CakesMoist Chequered Sponge Wrapped in a Soft Strawberry Flavour Paste100% Natural FlavoursNo Hydrogenated FatNo Artificial Colours
Pack size: 230G

Ingredients

Sugar, Water, Icing Sugar, Wheat Flour (with added Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Strawberry Flavoured Jam (Sugar, Strawberry Purée, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Acid (Citric Acid), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring, Colour (Anthocyanins), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrates), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm, Shea), Soya Flour, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Skimmed Milk Powder, Dried Egg White, Dextrose, Rice Flour, Raising Agents (Sodium Aluminium Phosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Acids (Tartaric Acid, Acetic Acid), Gelling Agent (Carrageenan), Flavourings, Colour (Carmine)

Allergy Information

May also contain Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 8 portions

Net Contents

230g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours

