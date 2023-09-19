Tesco Slow Cooked Lamb Shoulder with Garlic & Rosemary 400g

Instructions: 200°C / 180°C Fan / Gas 6 40 mins Remove all packaging and set aside sauce sachet for later use. Transfer the contents of the pouch into a small roasting dish and cover with foil. Place in centre of a pre-heated oven and cook for 20 minutes. Halfway through cooking baste lamb with cooking juices. Remove from the oven, discard foil and carefully drain away cooking juices. Return to the oven uncovered for a further 20 minutes. Remove from oven, thinly slice lamb and place on a serving plate. Add the contents of the sauce sachet into a small saucepan and gently simmer over a medium heat for 2 minutes stirring continuously, then pour over sliced lamb to serve.

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Slow cooked boneless lamb shoulder in a garlic and herb seasoning with a sachet of lamb stock, red wine, garlic and herb jus.

