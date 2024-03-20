Piccolo Organic Strawberry Banana & Peach 100G

A smooth blend of strawberries, bananas & peaches with wholegrain oats. We donate 10% of profits to charities supporting local families Source: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s13197-018-3309-5

The best days are fuelled by great food. Inspired by our Mediterranean roots, we make naturally delicious meals and snacks to enjoy wherever life takes you. Made by our family, for your growing family. A smooth blend of strawberries, bananas & peaches with wholegrain oats.

Packaged in a protective atmosphere. EU Organic - BE-BIO-01, EU/Non EU Agriculture, Non-UK Agriculture

With Gluten Free Oats Nutritionist Approved Always Organic Dairy free Gluten free No Added Sugar

Pack size: 100G

Vitamin C contributes to the normal function of the immune system

Source of vit C No Added Sugar

Ingredients

Organic Strawberries 34.5%, Organic Bananas 34%, Organic Peaches 28.5%, Organic Wholegrain Oat Flour 3%, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate <1%

Allergy Information

Free From: Gluten

Net Contents

100g

Preparation and Usage

Feed warm or cold: To warm, stand pouch in a bowl of hot water. Never microwave pouch.

Lower age limit

4 Months