MUNCH BUNCH DOUBLE UP FROMAGE FRAIS NO ADDED SUGAR RASPBERRY AND PEACH 4X85G

£1.80

£0.53/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per pot
Energy
249kJ
59kcal
3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 293 kJ

M/Bunch F/Frais N/A/S R/Berry & Peach 4x85g It is important to have a varied and balanced diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
Source of Vitamin D, Calcium & Protein*Immune Support & Growth**Calcium is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children. Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system.No Added Sugar****No added sugar. Contains naturally occurring sugars from milk and fruit.
Nutritional Compass®® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
Pack size: 340G

Ingredients

Fromage Frais (Milk), Cream (Milk), Water, Fruit Puree 5.5% (Raspberry 3.0%, Peach from Concentrate 2.5%), Starch, Natural Flavourings, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Elderberry, Carrot), Vitamin D, Thickener: Guar Gum

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

4 x 85g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

