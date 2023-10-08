We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Crackling Porchetta Pork Joint 1.5-1.8kg (Serves min 6)

£21.60

£12.00/kg

This item weight may vary, the price shown is a maximum per pack
Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 20/12 – 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45. This product has 4+ days shelf life, to ensure it lasts until Christmas Day please book a slot of 21/12 or later

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 150g
Energy
1846kJ
443kcal
22%of the reference intake
Fat
29.7g

high

42%of the reference intake
Saturates
10.6g

high

53%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.5g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.41g

low

7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1231kJ / 296kcal

Boneless pork belly and shoulder with a lemon and herb filling, smoked salt and pepper sprinkle and rosemary sprig.
Made with outdoor bred British pork shoulder and pork belly, our Italian inspired porchetta pork joint is stuffed with a mix of garlic, lemon and sage. Hand rolled and tied by our expert butchers, simply roast in the oven for a wonderfully crisp crackling. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.Fragrant & Tender Stuffed with a vibrant mix of garlic, lemon and sage

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Belly (59%), Pork Shoulder (36%), Water, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Sea Salt, Onion Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Black Pepper, Rosemary, Fennel Seed, Sage, Basil, Parsley, Cornflour, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Maltodextrin, Fennel, Smoked Salt, Dried Red Pepper, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Thyme, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Flavouring.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

min 6 Servings

