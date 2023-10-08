Tesco Finest Crackling Porchetta Pork Joint 1.5-1.8kg (Serves min 6)

Boneless pork belly and shoulder with a lemon and herb filling, smoked salt and pepper sprinkle and rosemary sprig.

Made with outdoor bred British pork shoulder and pork belly, our Italian inspired porchetta pork joint is stuffed with a mix of garlic, lemon and sage. Hand rolled and tied by our expert butchers, simply roast in the oven for a wonderfully crisp crackling. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended. Fragrant & Tender Stuffed with a vibrant mix of garlic, lemon and sage

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork Belly (59%), Pork Shoulder (36%), Water, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Sea Salt, Onion Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Black Pepper, Rosemary, Fennel Seed, Sage, Basil, Parsley, Cornflour, Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Maltodextrin, Fennel, Smoked Salt, Dried Red Pepper, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Thyme, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Flavouring.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

min 6 Servings